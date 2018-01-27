'Famous in Love' Season 2 News, Spoilers: Freeform Drops Trailer; Creator Teases Paige's Choice

Facebook/FamousinLoveTV Promotional image for 'Famous in Love'

Freeform has released the trailer for "Famous in Love" season 2.

The trailer does not feature any dialogue, though it does tease the glitz and glamour of Hollywood life, as well as the return of fan favorites. As fans may recall, the season 1 finale concluded with Paige (Bella Thorne) having to choose between Jake (Charlie DePew) and Rainer (Carter Jenkins). And, as creator I. Marlene King recently told Entertainment Tonight, Paige's decision will immediately be shown in the season 2 premiere.

Fans can also expect a two-month time jump since the events of the season 1 finale. In those two months, the characters have naturally gone on with their lives. Jake, for one, is taking on a new movie. Rainer, on the other hand, will be busy trying to be more independent and working on himself. King also teased some drama that will transpire thanks to new cast member Sofia Carson's character.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, King previewed what else fans can expect from the upcoming second season, which will premiere in April.

"Season 2 of 'Famous in Love' explores what success in Hollywood looks like on all levels, from Cassie landing a national television commercial to Paige landing her first magazine cover," she said.

The showrunner continued, "Season 2 goes deeper into the lives of our characters, learning more about them as they navigate their complex lives and relationships. The ride is fun, messy, delicious and filled with twists and unexpected turns. The betrayals run deep but so do our core friendships and love stories. Characters will be tested and challenged, but they'll also be given opportunities that take them in new and different directions."

There were rumors last year that season 2 might explore a murder mystery after the murder of reporter Barrett Hopper (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) in the first season's finale. However, there does not seem to be any indication of this in the trailer. King also made no mention of Hopper's murderer being brought to justice.

"Famous in Love" season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, April 4, on Freeform.