Fans Believe 'Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator' Is The 6th 'Five Nights At Freddy's' Game

Steam The new 'Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator' game from 'Five Nights At Freddy 's' creator Scott Cawthon.

Independent game creator Scott Cawthon surprised "Five Nights at Freddy's" fans when he released the game's new installment on Steam.

According to reports, the new installment of the popular horror video game came as a pizza simulator game titled "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator." It starts with a simple 8-bit game where players are allowed to shoot pizzas towards other people.

However, things will suddenly turn darker after the player starts running a pizzeria, complete with a charming dining area and a back office where all the decisions in the business operation are being made. In the back office area, players will reportedly find themselves running for their lives after creepy animatronics crawl from the place's ventilation shafts.

But based on the comments of those who already downloaded it through Steam, players should expect to see more from the game aside from the pizza-making plot.

One of the gamers said that "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator" comes with a major surprise. Another mentioned what players should expect from the game, saying: "This game starts out as a light-hearted game where you feed children Pizza and create your own pizzeria. However, the game isn't all it seems. It eventually shifts into the long-awaited "FNaF 6." You then must survive in a small room from various animatronics." The reviewer also believed that the new game from Cawthon could be considered as one of his most amazing creation under the "Five Nights at Freddy's" franchise.

Most of the players, on the other hand, believe that the new game could be considered as the sixth "Five Nights at Freddy's" game even if Cawthon previously claimed that he is already done with the series. Based on the Steam Page, the new "Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator" generally has an overall positive review.

"Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator" can be downloaded on PC through Steam as a free-to-play horror simulation game.