Fans Disappointed by New 'Avengers: Infinity War' Sneak Peek

Marvel Canada got "Avengers" fans thrilled when it announced earlier this week that it would unveil a sneak peek at "Avengers: Infinity War" during the Canadian TV series "The Launch." While the studio did as promised, hopeful fans were disappointed to learn that the footage turned out to be just a condensed version of the sneak peek released previously.

"Avengers" fans initially thought that Marvel would drop a new sneak peek for "Infinity War" during the Super Bowl 2018. To their surprise, however, Marvel Canada took to Twitter to announce that the studio would make a new footage available during this week's "The Launch." Fans who were itching to see more footage from the upcoming film got all hyped by the announcement, so knowing that it was simply an edited version of the trailer released last October was quite a letdown for them.

After the unveiling of the new sneak peek, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment and outrage. One fan tweeted, "For anyone who missed it, the big 'sneak preview' was just a short version of the trailer. Nothing to see here, folks." Another fan tweeted, "Just me, or was the @Marvel @Avengers sneak peek on @TheLaunchCTV LITERALLY just the trailer, sped up?! Come onnnnn, Marvel! #disappointed #avengers #infinitywar."

"Avengers: Infinity War" will follow the Avengers and their allies as they sacrifice it all in an attempt to take down the powerful Thanos before he puts an end to the universe. Its cast includes Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more.

In a recent interview, director Joe Russo teased that the upcoming film would include the element of time travel. "Certainly there is a five-minute sequence in 'Civil War' around a piece of technology that was laid in for a very specific reason. So if you go back and look at that film, you may get a hint as to a direction," he said.

"Avengers: Infinity War" arrives in theaters on May 4.