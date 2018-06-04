Fans Express Concern About Johnny Depp's Health Due to Viral Photos

Wikimedia Commons/Angela George 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp was recently spotted looking thin and pale during a trip to Russia, causing fans to express their worry over the actor's health.

The 54-year-old was seen posing for pictures with his fans at St. Petersburg's Four Seasons Hotel. However, the "Sweeney Todd" star appears to be very thin and extremely insipid in the photos.

The photo caused massive panic from his fans, who turned to social media to express their concern.

Some of the fans said that they are hoping that the actor intentionally lost weight to prepare for a movie, but his most recent movie role where he plays a terminally ill cancer patient was for "Richard Says Goodbye," which reportedly wrapped up production last year.

Please please tell me that Johnny Depp is just prepping for a movie and not that he is sick cause he doesn’t look so good here he looks sick that or stress with his life is finally catching up to him either way he doesn’t look like the Depp we all know! pic.twitter.com/lixKkmCtqA — Christen Lynn (@xLynnBbyx) June 3, 2018



The Hollywood Reporter noted that Depp made the news since last year due to several legal issues, including the one with TMG, his former management company. He accused them of mishandling almost $40 million of his hard-earned money by collecting unapproved fees as well as letting him incur penalties because they failed to pay his taxes. They also reportedly loaned millions of his money without his authority. The management firm filed a counter-charge against him, saying that he was the one who mishandled his finances.

He also had to deal with a divorce proceeding last year from his ex-wife Amber Heard, who also accused him of physical abuse. He had to pay the "Justice League" actress with a $7 million divorce settlement, which she later on donated to charity.

The actor was also rumored to have excessive drinking and drug abuse problems. In another case filed against him, his former security guards, who claimed that he did not pay them when they were still employed, said that they were working in a "toxic" environment and had to protect Depp from himself.

Yahoo! News also mentioned that in November 2017, the actor seemed to be having a hard time answering and slurring his words during his guesting on the Graham Norton Show to promote the remake of "Murder on the Orient Express."

He was also reportedly involved in an altercation with a crew member of his upcoming film "Labyrinth." According to a report from The New York Post's Page Six, the "drunk" actor tried to punch the film's location manager and even dared the staff that he will pay him $100,000 if he can punch him.

However, film director Brad Furman claimed that the incident was taken out of proportion.

"Johnny Depp is a consummate professional, great collaborator and a supporter of other artists," the director said in a statement. "He always treats the crew and people around him with the utmost respect. Movies can be stressful, and non-events often become exaggerated. We all love stories — there isn't one here," he went on to say.

Although, another fan weighed in on the controversial photos, saying that he just saw Depp and his band, the Hollywood Vampires, perform in Hamburg, Germany. The fain claimed that Depp did not look pale and unhealthy during that time.

Depp and the Hollywood Vampires, composed of other famous musicians such as Aerosmith's Joe Perry and Alice Cooper, are currently on tour, playing in various places around the world, including Poland and the UK.

Depp has yet to comment on the reports regarding his health.