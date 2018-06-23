Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Roseanne Spinoff 'The Conners'

Facebook/RoseanneABC The Conner family will be back for another shot on TV without their matriarch Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) for a spin-off series.

After ABC announced that they will produce a "Roseanne" spin-off that will be called "The Conners" after cancelling the original show due to the offensive remarks of its lead star Roseanne Barr, fans were weighing in about the upcoming show.

Viewers of the sitcom, which was rebooted by ABC this year after ending in 1997, turned to Twitter to express their thoughts regarding the planned spin-off. Some were pleased with the development, while others have negative reactions to the news.

One of the fans said that "To watch The Rosanne Show without Rosanne would be like watching a baseball game without a pitcher." Meanwhile, another one blatantly said that she will completely boycott the new show.

On the other hand, others gave their support to the planed spin-off. One of the viewers mentioned that she will watch it because she was never a fan of Barr, but she likes the show's other cast members like John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Michael Fishman.

ABC decided to cancel "Roseanne" after Barr posted a defamatory tweet regarding former President Barack Obama's senior adviser Valerie Jarrett. Then the network announced that they will release a spin-off without the eponymous star, saying that Barr will have no creative or financial involvement with the new show.

Barr also reacted to the news and released a statement to Entertainment Tonight to confirm that she will not have any part in "The Conners."

"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved," the comedy actress stated.

Details about the new show remains limited, but the online publication revealed that the plot description said that the Conners will be forced to deal with life's struggles and approach it in a way that they never did before.

The network has yet to reveal the premiere date of "The Conners."