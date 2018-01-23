Fans of Marvel's 'Inhumans' Launch Petition to Give Show a Second Chance

Facebook/Inhumans Promo image for "Marvel's Inhumans"

Fans of Marvel's "Inhumans" have launched a petition for ABC to renew the series for another season. The petition comes following reports that the network has already subtly axed the show.

Despite "Inhumans'" poor ratings, the show has successfully established a strong fan base, especially among superhero fans. It's no wonder avid supporters of the show are now pulling out all the stops just for ABC to give it a second chance.

The writer of the petition acknowledges that the show needs improvements. Long before the show premiered, it was already plagued with issues pertaining to its low production quality. Fans and critics lamented the poor costumes, sets and CG effects, but fans pointed out that it was all because of the unfair treatment of the show.

According to fans, it was clear that Marvel and ABC did not give the "Inhumans" production sufficient budget to make it look like an MCU show at the very least. In the petition, they insist that the show has great potential, but ABC needs to look for a new showrunner who understands the mythology of the story better than the original showrunner.

ABC has yet to respond to the petition. Recently, however, the network removed "Inhumans" from its website, hinting that it would no longer be renewed for a sophomore season.

Ratings-wise, "Inhumans" was not a success for ABC. Being one of its poorly-performing shows, it's not surprising if ABC decides to cancel it after its debut season. ABC is the kind of network that does not hesitate to cancel shows — Marvel shows included — when they do not work to the network's advantage anymore. In the past, the network canceled the critically acclaimed show "Agent Carter" after running for two seasons. Before 2017 ended, ABC also announced that it would cancel the long-running "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," but the decision was reversed following Disney's intervention.