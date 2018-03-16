Fans of 'Tomb Raider' Franchise Are Divided About Alicia Vikander Portraying Lara Croft

Facebook/TombRaiderMovie Fans of the "Tomb Raider" franchise are divided over Alicia Vikander portraying Lara Croft.

Vikander is the newest actress to portray Lara Croft in the fresh remake of "Tomb Raider." Unfortunately, fans of the franchise are divided about Vikander's embodiment of Lara Croft because her body doesn't match the body of the original animation.

The debate began when the YouTube personality known as the Amazing Atheist Guy spoke about Vikander's body on Twitter when "Tomb Raider" premiered.

"Do I have to be the a****** who says her t*** are too small for me to see her as Lara Croft? Do I have to be that guy? Do I have to be the one who f****** says it? I guess I do. Sorry," his post reads.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Vikander appears to be unfit to portray Lara Croft because her lean and athletic build is nowhere close to the initial cartoon version that came out in the 1990s.

Other fans defended Vikander on the issue. According to Twitter user @georgiadoak, the 90's version of Lara Croft had "triangular" breasts, and that people should stop basing the actress' "ability to play Lara Croft" on her chest.

Another user, @JennCroft, said that people's opinions about Vikander having "boobs being too small" to be Lara Croft don't matter.

Unfortunately, there are others who have supported the Amazing Atheist Guy on his statement that breast size does matter when it comes to portraying Lara Croft.

"That's what the point of the Lara Croft games were. Her boobs," said Twitter user @MrStevenFrancis in response to the Amazing Atheist Guy's original tweet.

On the other hand, Twitter user @nrrork said that Lara Croft's breasts were the first thing he "heard about the game."

In response to that post, the Amazing Atheist Guy insisted that there's nothing wrong about knowing Lara Croft for the size of her breasts.

"Believe it or not, a mere 22 years ago, it was completely uncontroversial to be enamored with Lara Croft's big juicy t***," he said in the repost.