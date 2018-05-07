Fans Pick Robert Downey Jr. as 'Best Marvel Movie Actor Ever'

Facebook/ironman A screenshot from "Iron Man"

Iron Man might be the leader of the Avengers, but the actor behind the superhero also landed on top of the star-studded cast roster as the "Best Marvel Movie Actor Ever."

Ranker revealed that viewers chose Robert Downey Jr. as the best actor who appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor portrayed the role of Iron Man/Tony Stark in the 2008 standalone film featuring the billionaire playboy who owned Stark Industries.

He continued to reprise his iconic role in other Marvel movies, including "Iron Man 2" in 2010, "Marvel's The Avengers" in 2012, "Iron Man 3" in 2013, "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" in 2015, "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017, and more recently, in "Avengers: Infinity War" that is currently making waves in the worldwide box office.

The 53-year-old actor may not be the youngest among all the actors from the MCU, but he makes sure that he is involved in most of the fighting scenes on his action-packed movies.

Speaking with Men's Journal, LA Wing Chun Academy founder Eric Oram said that Downey was using the martial arts that was popularized by Bruce Lee in perfecting his stunts for the movies.

"Film fight choreography has its own demands," Oram stated. "It's focus, control, timing, and lots of repetition. It's remembering where you are every step of the way in telling a story and yet playing it as if it's happening for the first time live. There's an art to that, and Robert works very, very hard in that process. I've fight doubled him for minor stuff, like pick-up shots, but Robert does all his own stuff when it comes to fights. When the camera's on him, it's really him doing it," he added

Downey might also be the highest paid Marvel actor at the moment. According to a report from Verdict, the actor might have made as much as $240.5 million from all his films from the superhero movie franchise. This includes his talent fee as well as his percentage in the film profits.

Other actors on top of the Best Marvel Movie Actor of All Time list include James McAvoy, who landed on the second spot for portraying the role of Charles Xavier/Professor X in "X-Men: First Class," "X-Men: Days of Future Past," as well as "X-Men: Apocalypse."

The third spot went to Tommy Lee Jones, who was seen in the 2011 film "Captain America: The First Avenger" as Colonel Chester Phillips. He was followed by Hugh Jackman at number four for his notable portrayal of Wolverine in "X-Men," "X2," "X-Men: The Last Stand," "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," a cameo on "X-Men First Class," the standalone film "The Wolverine," and "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

The fifth spot went to J.K Simmons, who played the role of J. Jonah Jameson in the "Spider-Man" trilogy.

Marvel's head Stan Lee occupied the sixth spot, since he appeared in several cameo roles in the MCU franchise, including "Iron Man," "Iron Man 2," "Iron Man 3," "Captain America," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Thor," "Thor: The Dark World," "The Avengers," and "The Avengers: Age of Ultron."

Tom Hiddleston, Hugo Weaving, Mark Ruffalo, and Randy Savage also landed in the top 10 of the list of the Best Marvel Actors of All Time.