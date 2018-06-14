Fans React After Stefano Gabbana Calls Selena Gomez Ugly

Wikimedia Commons/Renan Katayama Stefano Gabbana (left) and business partner Domenico Dolce (right)

The Selenators slammed fashion designer Stefano Gabbana for calling Selena Gomez "so ugly" on Instagram.

Gabbana's controversial comment was left on the Instagram account of The Catwalk Italia where a post showed a collage of Gomez's pictures wearing red dresses.

The Italian fashion designer replied with a ruthless slur, saying "È proprio brutta!!!" that roughly means "She's really ugly."

Immediately, Gomez's loyal fans came to her defense and quickly called out to the designer for his "disgusting" and "disrespectful" conduct. Others, on the other hand, said that he was guilty of online bullying.

One of the fans reminded him that as part of the luxury Dolce and Gabbana brand, he should not put shame on his company's name.

"Don't disgrace the brand, sir. Your merits in fashion don't give the right to insult a woman. This is so disgusting," one fan said. Another one warned about discontinuing the patronage to the brand, saying: "Not cool. I'll be throwing out all my Dolce & Gabbana items. Will not support a disgusting brand."

Actor Tommy Dorfman, known for portraying the role of Ryan Shaver in Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" which was executive produced by Gomez, also left a comment to diss the designer. "@stefanobabbana you're tired and over. your homophobic, misogynistic, body-shaming existence will not thrive in 2018. it is no longer tolerable or chic. please take many seats," he wrote.

This is not the first time that the fashion designer was slammed for his online post. Just recently, Gabbana targeted supermodel Kate Moss also on the Instagram page of Catwalk Italia where he wrote the word "No" as a sign of disproval for her black Saint Laurent dress.

Another post from other netizens showed support for the singer-songwriter. One of the posts read that as an Italian, he felt that he should apologize for Gabbana's comment. "&G is beautiful but he is literally ugly, he is disgusting! Selena Gomez is one of the most beautiful woman in the world. Scienze and people say that, it's not my opinion! Selena is Prada, you're Nada!" the commenter stated.

Other statements from Gabbana and his business partner Domenico Dolce regarding different issues also caused controversies in the past.

The fashion duo, who are both known to be gay, told Panorama magazine in 2015 as reported by People that they oppose IVF and are not open towards gay parenting. According to Dolce, "The only family is the traditional one ... No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; Life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed."

This caused a lot of celebrities to boycott the brand, including singers Ricky Martin, Elton John, and Courtney Love.

However, they can manage to turn a controversy into a catchy marketing ploy. Back in July, the fashiob brand release a $245 for the #BoycottDolceGabbana T-shirt as a result of their decision to continue dressing US first lady Melania Trump even if the other designers like Zac Posen, Tom Ford, and Christian Siriano opted to stop dressing the wife of US president Donald Trump.

Gomez has yet to address the report.