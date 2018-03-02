Fans Want Disney to Give Elsa a Girlfriend in 'Frozen 2'

Facebook/Frozen It is suspected that "Frozen 2" will reveal how Elsa got her powers.

Internet users are rooting for a girlfriend for Elsa in "Frozen 2." Recently, "Frozen" director Jennifer Lee hinted that Elsa could have a girlfriend in the sequel. Now, it looks like fans are supportive of the idea.

In a recent interview, Lee talked about the sequel and revealed that the team behind "Frozen 2" are considering all possible options for the sequel, especially for the characters. "I love everything people are saying and people are thinking about with our film—that it's creating dialogue, that Elsa is this wonderful character that speaks to so many people. It means the world to us that we're part of these conversations," she said.

Ever since "Frozen" arrived in theaters in 2013, fans have been interpreting Elsa's story arc, with many saying that her character stands as a metaphor for a person from the LGBTQ coming out of the closet. It can be recalled that in the first movie, her parents hid her away because she was different. They did not allow her to get out of her room and taught her to suppress her emotions. In due course, however, she felt that it was much better for her to come out and realized how happy she would be if she decides to "let it go."

Because of Elsa's characterization in "Frozen," there has been a long-running campaign to convince Disney to make this interpretation more explicit in the sequel by depicting Elsa as a real LGBTQ member and by giving her a girlfriend. As of now, Disney has not yet officially addressed the issue but fans of "Frozen" continue to rally behind the idea.

Even Idina Menzel, who voiced Elsa in the first movie, has already expressed her support for the idea. She openly threw her support behind the #GiveElsaAGirlfriend hashtag when it started to trend on Twitter two years ago.

"Frozen 2" is set for release on Nov. 27, 2019.