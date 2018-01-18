'Fantastic Beasts 2' Latest News: New Images Revealed Featuring Newt and Tina's Reunion

"Fantastic Beasts" fans have something to pore over ahead of the movie's release date, as Warner Bros. released two new official preview photos for "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." One of them shows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) reunited with one of his most trusted allies.

American elite wizard Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterson) is shown working once again alongside magical creatures expert Newt Scamander in a scene from the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts" sequel. The new movie takes place mostly in Paris, France, according to Collider.

Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Warner Bros. has released two new preview photos for "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

With the first "Fantastic Beasts" movie taking place in New York City, this choice to move the setting is part of a trend planned for the "Fantastic Beasts" series, which will take Newt and his friends on missions all over the world as they encounter new wizard cultures along the way.

Fittingly, the other preview photo shows Newt Scamander closely examining a postcard from Paris. Along the way, Newt and company will also encounter a few characters and places from the mainline "Harry Potter" series, according to the Independent.

It will be a bumpy ride across the French city, as Newt and friends follow the trail left by the villain Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), as asked of them by none other than a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

With Grindelwald out and on the run, it might take the wizard Dumbledore, his one-time friend and future headmaster of Hogwarts, to stop him. "But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander," the official synopsis reads.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is slated to premiere on Nov. 16, as the second movie on what is planned to be a series of five films, according to "Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling.