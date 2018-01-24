'Fantastic Beasts 2' News: Does Every Country Have Their Own Term For Muggles?

Facebook/FantasticBeastsmovie Jude Law took pointers from the J.K. Rowling on how to play young Dumbledore.

Fans have been going nuts about "Fantastic Beasts 2" director David Yates revelation regarding the French term of "muggles" or non-magic people. With the first film showing that American wizards don't use the term muggles and now the revelation have their own local term, does that mean there's a whole slew of magical terms around the world?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Yates revealed the word: "non–magique". It shouldn't have surprised most fans given the rather unimaginative term Americans use: "no-maj" which is just slang for "no magic."

That being said, "non-magique" is rather an underwhelming choice with many fans expecting the French version to be a little more, well, magical sounding. "No-Maj" was perhaps understandable given the penchant Americans have for abbreviating words into slang, frankly Potterheads expected more from the French. Still, it would've made the cut if J.K. Rowling wasn't okay with it.

With that out of the way, there's one thing that should be considered. Is the term muggle just one of the many terms used to refer to non-magic people or are the American and French wizards too cool to follow the Brits and decided to make up their own term?

With "Fantastic Beasts 2" showing that the franchise is slowly becoming a globetrotting adventure, it's very likely that the next country to be featured will have its own unique magical terms or even spells. With Yates describing Paris as a freer magic community compared to New York, it's also possible that fans will also experience various magical cultures.

Magical as that might seem, it's still just a hunch. For now, Newt Scamander will have to face against the Gellert Grindelwald with the help of a young Albus Dumbledore. Perhaps after vanquishing the dark wizard, he might have the opportunity to travel to other parts of the world, collecting various magical creatures and showing fans more of the unique magical communities all over the world.

"Fantastic Beasts 2" is set to premiere on Nov. 16, 2018.