Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Promotional image for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

J.K. Rowling has already revealed that Albus Dumbledore is gay, but fans have become upset that it will not be in full view in the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts" sequel.

The upcoming "Harry Potter" prequel is set to feature a younger Dumbledore (Jude Law), who was in love with the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), previously introduced in the first "Fantastic Beasts" film. However, while speaking to Entertainment Weekly, "The Crimes of Grindelwald" director David Yates revealed that the movie will "not explicitly" explore Dumbledore's sexuality.

"But I think all the fans are aware of that," he said. "He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other's ideas, and ideology and each other."

Yates further described the young Dumbledore, who at the time was only a professor at Hogwarts, as "a maverick and a rebel." Fans who have watched the "Harry Potter" film series know that Dumbledore is the wise mentor to the titular hero, so it should be interesting to see him as the "kinetic guy" Yates describes him to be.

However, Yates' statement about not referencing Dumbledore's sexuality has angered fans, causing them to lash out at Rowling herself on social media. The accomplished author responded to all the hate on Twitter.

"Being sent abuse about an interview that didn't involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that's only one instalment in, is obviously tons of fun, but you know what's even *more* fun?" she tweeted, along with a GIF of rapper Lil Yachty pressing mute.

It looks like fans do not have reason to worry, though, since there are three more "Fantastic Beasts" films after "The Crimes of Grindelwald." Rowling also previously teased Dumbledore's youth, including his sexuality, being explored.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will hit U.S. theaters on Nov. 16.