'Fantastic Beasts 2' News: Niffler Returning in Crimes Of Grindelwald

Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Promotional image for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

Fans might not be happy about Johnny Depp returning to "Fantastic Beasts 2" but there's probably one character they will definitely be happy seeing – Niffler. Yes, the fluffy, long-snouted, burrowing creature will be returning along with some old favorites.

This was confirmed by Newt Scamander himself, Eddie Redmayne, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The wily and adorable Niffler will be joined by Pickett, Scamander's faithful Bowtruckle – a small, stick-like creature that dwells in trees for those not well versed to magical creatures.

According to the film's executive producer David Heyman, there will be as many creatures in the sequel as in the first film. However, they will not be the main driver of the story although they will still feature in "Fantastic Beasts 2" and feature strongly.

As the title suggests, the sequel will be all about the dark wizard Grindelwald who seeks to lead a new Wizarding Order and was introduced in the first film and played by Johnny Depp. However, the decision to keep Depp for the role became a subject of a heated argument with fans calling for his firing after allegations of domestic violence were levied against him.

Harry Potter series author J.K. Rowling defended the decision to keep Depp for the role of Grindelwald. On her website, she said that while she and the film's producers were concerned by the stories in the press about Depp and acknowledge the fans' concerns, they are standing by their casting decision.

The allegations began when Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence during their divorce which was settled back in January. The actor denied the allegations and at the time of the settlement, the couple issued a statement saying "there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm" by either party.

"Fantastic Beasts 2" is set to be released on Nov. 16, 2018.