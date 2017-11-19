'Fantastic Beasts 2' News: Official Title, First Cast Photo Revealed

Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Promotional image for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

Warner Bros. has revealed the official title of "Fantastic Beasts 2," along with the first cast photo of the upcoming sequel.

The moving photo was posted on social media and shows cast members, both old and new. At the middle is Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston). They are accompanied by Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol) and "nomaj" Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), along with Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), who narrowly escaped at the end of the first film.

The photo also shows Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who made a surprise appearance in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." Judging by the sequel's title, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," the highly anticipated film is expected to give more screen time to the dark wizard.

New cast members include Newt's older brother Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), who is interestingly holding hands with Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz). Leta made a brief cameo appearance as a moving photo in the first film and was hinted to have had a romantic relationship with Newt. Next to Credence is Maledictus (Claudia Kim), who is described to have a blood curse that will permanently turn her into a beast.

But, perhaps the most exciting character in the photo is none other than the great Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). Fans who are familiar with the lore know that Dumbledore and Grindelwald have a complicated relationship, having been friends first before ultimately duelling in 1945.

The heroes. The villains. The magic. In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts A post shared by Fantastic Beasts Film (@fantasticbeastsmovie) on Nov 16, 2017 at 6:00am PST

Another photo teases the great duel, showing two wands, one of which is the Elder Wand. Fans know that Grindelwald stole the Elder Wand from the wandmaker Gregorovitch, but Dumbledore won the powerful weapon from his opponent after defeating him.

Although fans already know the outcome of the duel, they are still excited to see how everything unfolded. They are also looking forward to meeting characters mentioned in the "Harry Potter" franchise but who never appeared.

As previously reported, the famous alchemist Nicolas Flamel will be played by Brontis Jodorowsky in the upcoming sequel. For those who are unaware, Flamel discovered the Elixir of Life and was first introduced in "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will premiere on Nov. 16, 2018.