Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie 'Fantastic Beasts 2' will premiere in November 2018.

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling recently blocked a fan on Twitter after the latter criticized her for casting Johnny Depp in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2." Depp faced charges last year for allegedly abusing his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Earlier this week, the fan mentioned Rowling in a tweet as she questioned the author's agreement to keep Depp for the sequel despite his alleged domestic abuse. "So I understand correctly the actor who played Crabbe, a minor character, was fired from 'Harry Potter' for doing drugs. Yet Johnny Depp, who abused his wife, gets a major role in your movies? Correct me if I'm wrong, @jkrowling," tweeted the fan with the username @HobbitLindsey.

The tweet was in reference to actor Jamie Waylett, who was part of the first six installments of "Harry Potter" but was fired from the franchise after being arrested on drug charges. Last year, Depp was also accused of abusing Heard, leading to the actress filing a restraining order against him while their divorce proceedings were ongoing.

After Rowling blocked her, the fan was quick to show a screengrab of her original tweet, as well as another image showing Rowling's blocking of her. "All those f***ing years of tweeting her love and she not once replied but criticize her once and you get blocked what the actual f**k unstanning so hard. Just so you know I'm about to burn my 'Harry Potter' books but I am unstanning JK Rowling herself," tweeted the fan after the director blocked her, who added that she's "incredibly disappointed" with "who Rowling chooses to be today."

Although Rowling chose to keep mum about the issue, "Fantastic Beasts 2" director David Yates defended their decision to cast Depp in the upcoming film, saying that the actor is "full of decency and kindness." He also said that the accusations against Depp are now a dead issue.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will arrive in theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.