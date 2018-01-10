Facebook/FantasticBeastsmovie Jude Law took pointers from the J.K. Rowling on how to play young Dumbledore.

Jude Law revealed that she took pointers from franchise author J.K. Rowling on how to play the young Dumbledore in the "Fantastic Beasts" sequel. Meanwhile, director David Yates shared his insights on young Dumbledore.

At the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, Law talked about how he got help from the "Harry Potter" franchise creator herself, J.K. Rowling, on how to play Dumbledore in "Fantastic Beats: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

"I sat in a room for an afternoon with J.K. Rowling, and I listened to her extraordinary words of wisdom. She was kind enough to share with me the whole backstory and her future hopes for this young character of Dumbledore and really that set me on the path. I just did what the writer said," Law told Entertainment Tonight's Carly Steel at the 75th Golden Globes.

Even though Law couldn't share any more about the "Fantastic Beasts" sequel, he did admit that he was excited for fans of the franchise to see him go against Johnny Depp's Geller Grindelwald.

Meanwhile, director Yates opened up about how he saw Dumbledore at his young age.

According to the director, Dumbledore is an educator at Hogwarts who "refuses to conform to the status quo," USA Today reports. Yates also described him as passionate yet mischievous, but overall "an inspiration" to all his students at the wizardry school.

Yates also shared insights about Dumbledore's relationship with Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander.

"Dumbledore sees Newt as a kindred spirit, an outsider, who is misunderstood. They recognize each other's strengths and vulnerabilities," Yates revealed, adding that they will both find an enemy in Grindelwald because of his ideology.

Grindelwald aims to dominate over "all non-magical beings" because he sees them as "inferior to wizards." But even with his dark agenda, Grindelwald has the ability to convince others to follow his lead because of his charming charisma.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is slated to premiere on Nov. 16.