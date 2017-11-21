'Fantastic Beasts 2' Spoilers, Cast: Fans Want Johnny Depp Off the Sequel?

(Photo: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett) Actor Johnny Depp arrives for the British premiere of the film "Black Mass" in London, Britain October 11, 2015.

The announcement of the official title of "Fantastic Beasts 2" was met with dismay and outrage by a legion of fans.

The sequel has the subtitle "The Crimes of Grindelwald," which gave the impression that the focus will be on the dark wizard played by Johnny Depp.

The actor made a cameo appearance in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and the story of the character will be delved into in the upcoming film.

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017

Last year, Depp was accused of domestic violence by his former wife Amber Heard, who alleged that he "verbally and physically" attacked her. She even filed a restraining order against him.

However, it appears that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor did not suffer the consequences of his actions, even getting to, as it seems, topbill "Fantastic Beasts 2," which has fans on Twitter seething.

Hey, let’s maybe NOT let an abuser play in the world of everyone’s favorite magical book series?#RecastDepp #RecastGrindelwald #FantasticBeasts @FantasticBeasts @jk_rowling —

And if anyone wondered (probably not): No, I'm not okay with Johnny Depp being on #FantasticBeasts. It makes me feel sick. I talked about that issue with a lot of my friends and it actually scares me. — steffi whatever (@NoMore93) November 17, 2017

This is made a bigger deal now that many big players in Hollywood like Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein, who have been outed for their sexual misconduct, see their career come to an untimely end, something that fans believe Depp should be dealing with too. One Twitter user brings up Ridley Scott's decision to replace Spacey with Christopher Plummer in "All the Money in the World" just two months before the film's release.

If Ridley Scott can fire Kevin Spacey, after filming an entire movie with him and voluntarily reshooting it a month before release, then y'all can do the same thing w Johnny Depp bc you still have a year to go #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/yaK93VMgc1 — manda is waiting for oscar season (@amxndasantino) November 16, 2017

They believe that Warner Bros. can do the same with Depp. Fans want the actor off "Fantastic Beasts 2," which is all the more possible considering the film is still a year away.

Grindelwald plays a crucial role in the whole "Fantastic Beasts" franchise as it is supposed to culminate to the character's bad blood with Dumbledore, played by Jude Law in the "Harry Potter" spinoffs. This means that the response to Depp's casting could dictate how the series will fare.

At the moment, Warner Bros. is yet to respond to the issue.