'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2' Movie News: Dumbledore's Sexuality Will Not Be Addressed

Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Promo image for 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2'

The sexuality of the fan-favourite character will remain in the dark in the sequel of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

After "Harry Potter" fans found out from author J.K. Rowling that Albus Dumbledore is gay, fans are wondering if his sexuality will be addressed in the upcoming "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" film that is set to be released later this year.

However, film director David Yates told Entertainment Weekly that he chose to keep the subject of Dumbledore's sexuality out of focus in the sequel titled "The Crimes of Grindelwald."

"I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other's ideas, and ideology and each other," the director stated.

Yates also added that the young Dumbledore, who will be portrayed by Jude Law in the upcoming film, will be different from the old headmaster of Hogwarts that "Harry Potter" fans loved. "He's a maverick and a rebel and he's an inspiring teacher at Hogwarts. He's witty and has a bit of edge. He's not this elder statesman. He's a really kinetic guy. And opposite Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, they make an incredible pairing."

While some fans were reportedly upset after hearing Yates' statements regarding Dumbledore's sexuality in the movie, Rowling took to Twitter to assure fans that she has a good plan for the character's future. According to the best-selling author, the character will evolve within the five-movie franchise. This means that Dumbledore's sexuality will be finally featured in the next installments of the film.

Aside from the backlash that the film encountered with Yates' statements regarding Dumbledore, the movie was also involved in another controversy regarding Depp's casting in the role of Grindelwald since he was accused of domestic assault by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will be premiered in theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.