'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2' News: Director Defends Casting Johnny Depp

Fans of the "Harry Potter" franchise have been expressing their dismay over Depp's casting in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2" because of the accusations of domestic violence made against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard. But the film's director had something else to say about the actor.

Yates addressed the current issue in Hollywood that several people are being accused by multiple victims of indecent behavior, and said that "it's compelling and frightening." However, he believes that Depp is different.

"With Johnny, it seems to me there was one person who took a pop at him and claimed something. I can only tell you about the man I see every day: He's full of decency and kindness, and that's all I see. Whatever accusation was out there doesn't tally with the kind of human being I've been working with," Yates told Entertainment Weekly while filming "Fantastic Beasts 2" in London.

The director even mentioned that Depp's other exes — Vanessa Paradis, Lori Anne Allison, and Winona Ryder — already came forward and testified against the accusations of violence made against him.

Yates explained that Depp isn't in the category where there are "multiple accusers" against him, and the concern surrounding the actor is already a "dead issue" for the director himself.

Depp will be returning in the sequel titled "The Crimes of Grindelwald" as the powerful dark wizard himself, Collider confirmed.

According to the synopsis, Depp's Grindelwald will be escaping from the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA) and will gather followers to create a world of pure-blood wizards running the world of non-magical humans.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is slated to premiere on Nov. 16, 2018.