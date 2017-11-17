'Fantastic Beasts' Film Sequel's Official Title Announced

Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie The sequel to "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" will be released on Nov. 16, 2018.

Warner Bros. has finally revealed the title of the "Fantastic Beasts" sequel.

With "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" grossing $814 million worldwide, there is without a doubt that a sequel would follow. Certainly, fans of the world of "Harry Potter" would be delighted to know that four more films have been planned for the series with the sequel coming as early as next year. Now, Warner Bros. has officially announced the title of the "Fantastic Beasts" sequel.

With a release date set for Nov. 16, 2018, the sequel's title is announced to be "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald." The announcement was made through a short video clip featuring an image of the show's cast, which would see the return of Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne as the protagonist, Newt Scamander. Also returning are Katherine Waterston, who plays female lead Porpentina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as the No-Maj Jacob Kowalski, and Alison Sudol as the beautiful Queenie Goldstein. Ezra Miller, who portrayed the ever-troubled host of the Obscurial, Credence Barebone, will also be returning.

A number of big name actors have also been added to the film's star-studded cast, including Jude Law as the younger version of the future Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, and Johnny Depp as the antagonist Gellert Grindelwald, one of the most dangerous dark wizards in the "Harry Potter" universe.

Unsurprisingly, the sequel may depart from the childlike wonder that it had brought in the first film in favor of a more serious tone, depicting the dark wizard Grindelwald and the heinous crimes that he would commit which would eventually impact the "Harry Potter" films.

Creator J.K. Rowling is attached to produce along with Lionel Wingram, Steve Kloves and David Heyman. David Yates, who directed "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" as well as the last four "Harry Potter" films, will direct the sequel.