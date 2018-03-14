Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Promo image for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

The first look for "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is finally released.

The teaser trailer for the sequel of the 2016 fantasy film "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" revealed that moviegoers will be brought back to the wizarding world of "Harry Potter" based on the novels written by J.K. Rowling, particularly in the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

While the trailer might have avoided giving away too many details about the film's plot, it contained a lot of footages showing the young version of Albus Dumbledore who is being portrayed by Jude Law.

The future Hogwarts headmaster, who was still a young Transfiguration professor in the upcoming film's timeline, will be working with his former student Newt Scamander played by Eddie Redmayne to help him recapture the powerful dark wizard named Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp.

Based on the ending of the first "Fantastic Beasts" film, Grindelwald managed to escape the clutches of the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA) and vowed to gather more followers among the wizarding world to help him in his goal to uplift the status of pure-blooded wizards to rule over the non-magical people.

The trailer also confirmed the report of Entertainment Weekly in November 2017 where executive producer David Heyman stated that the new film will be set mostly in Paris.

Heyman also mentioned during that time that the sequel will be different from the first one. "The new film has a very different feel than the first. It's got a thriller quality. And it's also a story about love and passion and all its forms — paternal, romantic, political. And it's just a thrilling and very fun adventure," the executive producer stated. "We took all we've learned from one and just expanded that and created a richer, deeper and more thrilling film which I'm excited to be a part of."

The "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will debut in cinemas on Nov. 16, 2018.