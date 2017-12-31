(Photo: Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie) An image from "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

Warner Bros. has released a batch of new stills from the highly anticipated "Harry Potter" spinoff sequel "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

One image shows Jude Law's young Albus Dumbledore looking as dapper as can be. The actor is also seen in a behind-the-scenes photo as he spoke with Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander, while on a break from filming.

A third "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" image shows Johnny Depp, who plays the titular villain Gellert Grindelwald. Next to him is his follower Vinda Rosier played by Poppy Corby-Tuech.

Depp's casting was met with criticism by many fans following the domestic abuse allegations made by his former wife Amber Heard. They wanted the role recast with some suggesting that Colin Firth, who played Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" while disguised as a man named Graves, should just be brought back.

The huge backlash forced the studio, director David Yates, and J.K. Rowling to release their official statements about the matter, all indicating that Depp will be on the film.

The team is pushing through the production with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star as Grindelwald. It is expected to affect how the film does as many threatened to boycott "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" if the actor stays.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" opens November 2018. The official synopsis for the film reads:

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander. But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all nonmagical beings.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald's plans, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.