'Fantastic Four' Joins Marvel Cinematic Universe After Fox Acquisition

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Cast members (L-R) Jamie Bell, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Michael B. Jordan pose during the premiere of the film "Fantastic Four" in Brooklyn in 2015.

After the competitors vying for the rights and properties of Fox dwindled down to one, fans were concerned that the "Fantastic Four" franchise will be cancelled as a result. However, recent reports have revealed that "Fantastic Four" has successfully been added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to reports, Disney's chief executive officer Bob Iger was quick to assuage the fear of the fans that "Fantastic Four" will end with the critical failure in 2015, when the film only earned nine percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Iger has expressed that he is excited and looking forward to expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe to include "X-Men," "Deadpool," and "Fantastic Four."

Further reports have also revealed that talented artists have expressed their appreciation of adding "Fantastic Four" to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by creating posters that have been quickly hyping up the fans, especially considering how 2018 is a big year for the franchise. Although the "Fantastic Four" team is not expected to appear in the upcoming films under the universe, fans speculate that there might be a chance to have them be revived in theaters before the year ends.

In the meantime, critics also believe that the move of "Fantastic Four" from Fox to the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be the change that the franchise needs, especially because the universe has been on a roll in 2017. Regardless, the fans are excited to see how Disney plans to integrate "Fantastic Four" to the famous band of heroes from Marvel. Neither the creators nor Disney have yet to release an official statement on the future of "Fantastic Four" other than this recent development. However, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming months.

For now, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be kicking things off with "Black Panther," which is slotted for a Feb. 16 release date in theaters.