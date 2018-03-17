'Far Cry 5' Campaign to Be Playable Offline, to Still Launch With Online Microtransactions

"Far Cry 5" is about to launch later this month, and this far ahead, Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will let players run the campaign mode offline and that microtransactions are making it into the title. These microtransactions will not be set up to lock away in-game content, though as the studio assured fans.

It just won't be a Ubisoft game, perhaps, without microtransactions creeping into "Far Cry 5" despite the recent backlash against loot boxes and in-game stores. Executive producer Dan Hay, however, emphasizes that the in-game offers for "Far Cry 5" will be things that are meant to speed up a player's progress that they will get to unlock anyway, in a statement to Gamespot.

Steam/Ubisoft "Far Cry 5" takes players to the Hope County in Montana, which has been taken over to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden's Gate and its cult leader Joseph Seed, along with his siblings, the Heralds.

"We've set the game up to be generous," Hay said, referring to the rewards the game offers to players who take the time to look into every nook and cranny of the town of Hope County in Montana.

"We've set the game up so...nothing is locked [away]. You can go out and explore, and the game will reward you for your exploration," Hay added.

"Far Cry 5" will also let players enjoy the single-player campaign even without an active Internet connection, according to Videogamer. An online connection will still be needed for multiplayer games or for getting access to the in-game store, though.

Ubisoft is also giving the game away for free for players who buy an AMD graphics card with their pre-built PC from participating builders.

The video below is the live action trailer promo for "Far Cry 5," featuring the main antagonist in the game, Joseph Seed, as he delivers a sermon. The game will be out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC later this March 27.