'Far Cry 5' Live-Action Short Movie Adaptation Premieres on Amazon Prime

"Far Cry 5" has come back to the U.S., as Ubisoft introduces a deep-seated cult in Hope County, Montana for the latest installment in the action RPG series. The studio is also coming out with a short film inspired by the game called "Far Cry 5: Inside Eden's Gate," which comes out on Monday, March 5 on Amazon Prime.

"Far Cry 5: Inside Eden's Gate," for all intents and purposes, is a spin-off from "Far Cry 5" in short movie format. The feature will introduce three video bloggers, or vloggers, as curiosity leads them to take a first-hand look at the cult that's allegedly been behind the recent disappearances in Hope County.

Steam/Ubisoft "Far Cry 5" takes players to the Hope County in Montana, which has been taken over to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden's Gate and its cult leader Joseph Seed, along with his siblings, the Heralds.

Their face to face encounter with the head of the cult, Joseph Seed, is something that will not end well, as a recent YouTube clip from Ubisoft hints at. It's a fanatical doomsday cult they are dealing with here after all, as the three vloggers find out too late.

"Far Cry 5: Inside Eden's Gate" is also starring the same actor that voiced the lines for Joseph Seed in "Far Cry 5," making this short feature as close a tie-in to the game as it gets.

Ubisoft has lately taken to promoting its games via live-action clips before, but the studio is now investing a bit more into TV and video streaming to promote "Far Cry 5" with their latest project, as Polygon noted. The developer has launched "Ghost Recon Wildlands" and "Assassin's Creed Origins" with short live-action trailers as well, and have even come up with a live action short feature for "Tom Clancy's The Division" back in 2016.

The video below is the official short film announcement by Ubisoft for their "Far Cry 5: Inside Eden's Gate" feature, which premieres on March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.