'Far Cry 5' News: Film Prequel 'Inside Eden's Gate' Out Now

Steam/Ubisoft "Far Cry 5" takes players to the Hope County in Montana, which has been taken over to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden's Gate and its cult leader Joseph Seed, along with his siblings, the Heralds.

"Far Cry 5" releases a 30-minute film prequel to the first-person shooter video game releasing later this month.

Ubisoft released "Far Cry 5: Inside Eden's Gate" via Amazon Prime as an introduction to the upcoming fifth instalment to the action-packed franchise.

The 30-minute short film features three vloggers as they venture into the lair of the Eden's Gate cult as a feature for a documentary series.

Eurogamer's Tom Phillips who already saw the film, said it was "not bad" and is a good prequel of what is to be expected in the game.

"Far Cry 5" follows main villain Joseph Seed, a deranged yet charismatic cult leader who has the followers of Eden's Gate on a tight hold. Seed is said to be an exaggerated version of political figures in modern times. The player's role would be to liberate the residents of Hope County, Montana from the cult's religious fanatics.

According to creative director Dan Hay, the game's U.S. location was intentional and meant to push a few buttons. "I think people will project a whole bunch of narratives onto the story and they will because this is what we do, we're storytellers and we want to take the meaning of that," he told GameSpot. He clarified, however, that the story is still more of a personal journey, one that Seed shares with a lot of people who feel alone.

As for gameplay, Ubisoft representatives earlier revealed that "Far Cry 5" will not have loot boxes or any kind of chance system that involves microtransactions, except for cosmetic items and time savers. As per PC Gamer's Jame Davenport, who has tried the game's demo, gun skins, vehicle skins, and outfits are all customizable — most of which can be purchased using an in-game currency called silver bars.

According to a message prompt from the demo, silver bars are hidden in every outpost and in few other locations in Hope County. It can also be bought and spent from the Store option.

"Far Cry 5" launches on March 27. Those who want to watch the 30-minute prequel for free can find it here.