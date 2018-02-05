'Far Cry 5' News: Future Expansions to Feature Aliens and Zombies

Ubisoft The "Far Cry 5" Season Pass

Ubisoft has released details for the future content that players should expect to come with the "Far Cry 5" Season Pass and, returning to the style of "Blood Dragon," the downloadable content (DLC) for its upcoming shooter plans to take players somewhere vastly different from Montana.

Announced on the PlayStation Blog, Ubisoft detailed the three upcoming expansions titled Dead Living Zombies, Hours of Darkness, and Lost on Mars. If the names were not enough of an indicator, these DLCs will be very different from the locale that the base game takes place in.

"In Dead Living Zombies, you'll struggle to survive in a zombie-infested wasteland, facing off against hordes of the undead," they wrote. "In Hours of Darkness, you'll trade gunfire with Vietcong fighters in Vietnam, while Lost on Mars takes you to the titular red planet to test your mettle against Martian arachnids."

In addition to that, Ubisoft has announced that all owners of the Season Pass will have early access to "Far Cry 3 Classic Edition," a recently announced modern port of the critically acclaimed shooter. Take note that this remaster will come out later on as a standalone title, but there is no release date as of now.

With this pack of DLC for "Far Cry 5," it looks like Ubisoft is returning to the "Blood Dragon" style of content that fans loved. For those unfamiliar, "Blood Dragon" was a standalone expansion for "Far Cry 3" that, instead of taking place before, during, or after the base game's plot, it instead takes place in the dystopian year of 2007 in the style of a 1980s sci-fi action film.

Unfortunately, "Far Cry 4" did not get the same treatment and its DLCs, while still good, were not quite as memorable or unique as what they did with "Blood Dragon."

Luckily, it looks like Ubisoft is willing to stretch its creative minds once again with this new pack of DLC. However, only time will tell if they will be able to live up to the legacy that their predecessor set forth.