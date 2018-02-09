'Far Cry 5' news: New Story Trailer Revealed

Facebook/Far Cry 5 Joseph Seed, the main antagonist in the upcoming "Far Cry 5" game, is shown to be a brain-washing ruthless leader in the game's "New Story" trailer.

The "Far Cry" series by Ubisoft has always centered around survival against a greater enemy in the form of an organization. The game developers have used several settings and terrorist groups, but the upcoming fifth installment will look to dig deeper into religion and morality.

It has long revealed that "Far Cry 5" will be using a modern U.S setting, with the location being a suburban county (named fictionally as Hope County) that is inspired by the rugged terrain of Montana. The latest trailer reveals more of the perspective of the main antagonist of the series, named "Joseph Seed."

Seed founded the religious Christian cult named "Project at Eden's Gate." Along with Seed, the trailer also reveals that his siblings, whom he addresses as "Heralds," are also powerful individuals in the cult.

Seed opened the new trailer with a dialogue of him claiming that "he was chosen by God" and that "he helps the blind to see." Due to his strong will and proclamations, Seed was able to create a large cult in Hope County, which he brainwashes to steal the land of the people not part of the cult as an act of religious cleansing.

Due to the cult growing in both power and territory, along with Seed's dictatorial and ruthless rule, "The Resistance" also grew in number to combat this threat.

The second half of the trailer shows actual gameplay, in which the players will have a new experience due to the modern setting, which was not the case for previous games such as "Far Cry 3" and "Far Cry 4."

The trailer showed several urban pieces of machinery and equipment such as helicopters, bulldozers, RPGs, trailer trucks, and cars.

Despite the change of geography, which is far from the uncivilized island in "Far Cry 3" and the mountainous Himalayas in "Far Cry 5," the game still retains other previous features such as wild animals and knife-throwing. The new trailer has shown the use of bears, supplementing the previous trailer that showed bobcats and wild dogs.

"Far Cry 5" will arrive in retail stores this Mar. 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.