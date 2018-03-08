'Far Cry 5' News: Ubisoft Announces Far Cry Arcade, a New Map and Game Editor

Ubisoft The Far Cry Arcade is a free feature in "Far Cry 5" that lets creative fans make and design their own game types.

"Far Cry 5" is shaping up to be one of Ubisoft's biggest games this year. With a huge open world, numerous weapons, and various allies, there are several ways players can explore and tackle the new game. But on top of all that, Ubisoft has just announced a feature that may just make "Far Cry 5" a game that never ends — the Far Cry Arcade.

"The Far Cry Arcade is a feature inside Far Cry 5. It's free for all of our players," says lead game designer Clark Davies in the announcement video. "It's really a platform where all of our players can build Far Cry bite-sized experiences and then share them with the community and let everyone play and experience the great user-generated content."

Basically, Far Cry Arcade is an upcoming feature that lets players create their own maps that can be played in various ways. It will be able to support single player, co-op, and up to 12-person multiplayer as the main game modes.

The developers boast that Far Cry Arcade will contain the most objects of any "Far Cry" game to date. In total, it will launch with over 9,000 different assets from various Ubisoft titles including "Far Cry 4," "Far Cry Primal," "Far Cry 5," "Watch Dogs," "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag," and "Assassin's Creed: Unity." On top of that, they plan to have at least six more updates post-launch that will add even more materials for creators to play around with.

In other news, Ubisoft has also released a new trailer that talks about the Season Pass and the post-launch content that fans should expect from "Far Cry 5." Instead of creating expansions that continue the main game's story or fill out any gaps, Ubisoft has decided to take the "Blood Dragon" route and just go balls to the wall crazy.

The trailer shows off three big expansions: Hours of Darkness, Lost on Mars, and Dead Living Zombies. As the titles of each one might show, they are a far departure from the terror attacking Hope County in the base game.

"Far Cry 5" launches on March 27 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.