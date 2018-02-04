'Far Cry 5' News: Season Pass Includes 'Far Cry 3,' Campy Missions

Ubisoft The "Far Cry 5" Season Pass

Ubisoft is giving "Far Cry" fans the opportunity to once again experience one of the most successful and critically acclaimed installments in the open-world action-adventure first-person shooter (FPS) video game series.

Players who pick up the Season Pass for the upcoming title "Far Cry 5" will get the "Far Cry 3 Classic Edition," which includes the game's single-player campaign. It will be officially released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this summer, but console players who purchase the "Far Cry 5" Season Pass will be able to play it four weeks early.

This much was explained by Ubisoft, "'Far Cry 3 Classic Edition' will let fans and newcomers to the series revisit Rook Island and encounter one of the franchise's most notorious villains, Vaas, who is brought to life by Michael Mando. As Jason Brody, players must explore the tropical island to find and save his friends, who are being held captive."

PC players will not leave empty-handed as they will get the full version of "Far Cry 3" for free when they buy either the Season Pass or the "Far Cry 5 Gold Edition."

As for the actual downloadable content (DLC) that the Season Pass will include, gamers can expect some epic trips across the globe and even outside of it. First on the list is the "Hours of Darkness" expansion, where "Far Cry 5" players get to travel back in time to Vietnam to battle against Vietcong soldiers.

The second DLC in the Season Pass is called "Dead Living Zombies." Here, Ubisoft imagines a zombie apocalypse in multiple b-movie scenarios. Last, but definitely not the least, is "Lost on Mars." This "Far Cry 5" DLC will take gamers out of this world quite literally to go "toe-to-claws" with Martian arachnids.

The DLC lineup for "Far Cry 5" is a bag of wackiness and weirdness, which is what fans would want to see in a game that does not hold back in that department. Story and gameplay details on the expansions, as well as the pricing, will be revealed soon.

"Far Cry 5" hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Tuesday, March 27.