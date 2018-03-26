'Far Cry 5' Tips and Tricks: How to Unlock a Secret Ending

"Far Cry 5" has a compelling story that revolves around a fanatical cult and its stranglehold in Hope County, Montana. It's an experience that could take a good 20 hours or more to complete. There's a route, though, that lets players wrap up the game in ten minutes for a secret ending.

It takes some waiting at just the right point in the game, and like any good secret endings, it's not one that players would easily stumble over in the first run. To unlock this "Easter Egg" secret ending, a player just needs to get to one of the major decision points in the game, where they have to decide if they will or won't cuff Joseph Seed, the leader of the Hope County cult.

"Far Cry 5" takes players to the Hope County in Montana, which has been taken over to a fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden's Gate and its cult leader Joseph Seed, along with his siblings, the Heralds.

Getting to this point takes about ten minutes of playing time on average, as Gamespot noted. Ubisoft has sneaked in a special event when the player takes their time deciding at that point, and the player has plenty of time for that, too.

It's at the opening scene where the player's character steps out and joins a federal marshal and a local sheriff to take Joseph Seed into custody. When the trio arrives at the Eden's Gate compound, Sheriff Whitehorse will direct the rookie deputy, controlled by the player, to put cuffs on the cult leader.

Pressing a button will get the rookie to attempt to do just that, but players who want to trigger the secret ending should just sit and wait, literally, as PC Gamer noted.

To trigger the cutscene, the player must hold off on cuffing Joseph Seed for a whole 90 seconds. The scene also starts a sequence that railroads the game to an early end, too. It's certainly something to try for a new "Far Cry 5" playthrough.