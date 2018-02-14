'Far Cry 5' Update: New Trailer Showcases Guns for Hire Allies

Ubisoft Boomer is one of the many allies the player can recruit in their mission to liberate Hope County in "Far Cry 5."

Ubisoft has released a new trailer featuring the many different teammates that the player can recruit in their mission to liberate Hope Country, Montana from the clutches of Eden's Gate. These stalwart allies, known as Guns for Hire in the game, each has their own unique arsenal of weapons, skills, and specialties that is varied enough to appeal whatever playstyle the player might want to choose.

First up are Nick Rye, Grace Armstrong, and Boomer — the three Guns for Hire that were shown off in the first gameplay trailer for "Far Cry 5" back in June 2017 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Nick Rye is a pilot that flies through the skies raining death from above. On the player's command, he will be able to perform strafing runs with his mounted machine gun or, for a more explosive message, drop bombs that are sure to cause damage.

Following him is Grace Armstrong, a sniper from the Afghan War. While the player is out on the front lines, she will hang back and provide long-ranged support. Players will be able to identify her targets by the unique laser sight that she uses, and, because of her reputation, her shots will instantly cause nearby enemies to flee in terror.

Last, and definitely not the least from the initial three, is Boomer, the dog. Boomer is a good boy that works very hard as both a scout and a gun runner. Thanks to his canine senses, he will be able to tag enemies from afar, allowing the player time to properly plan their approach. He will also occasionally fetch an enemy's gun after attacking them and bring it to the player.

Now as fun as those three are, Ubisoft's newest trailer showcases four more additional characters that can be recruited into the Resistance that seem to match the insanity and uniqueness of the others.

An alternative to Nick, Adelaide Drubman is also a pilot. But instead of going around in a modified biplane, she travels the skies with a chopper. When called upon, she will deliver a chopper to the player, one that has been outfitted with guns that have larger magazines than usual, allowing for less downtime in a dog fight.

Another sniper character comes in the form of Jess Black, but less Widowmaker and more Hanzo. Black is a hunter who can sneakily cross the battlefield with her bow and arrow and take out enemies in complete silence. And because of her experience in the wilderness, wild animals will not attack her and instead see her as one of their own.

Where Jess and Grace bring stealth and long-range support, the last two characters instead choose to stand by the player on the front and cause as much chaos and destruction as humanly possible.

Hurk Drubman Jr. is a character that most "Far Cry" fans should recognize as he has shown up in both "Far Cry 3" and "Far Cry 4." With his third return to the series, he brings a rocket launcher to the fight. For whatever reason, his explosives cause more damage than usual when it comes to attacking vehicles. He is also armed with a heat-seeking rocket, for those more mobile targets.

And finally, there is Sharky Boshaw, the pyro. He specializes in fire, a lot of fire. Armed with a flamethrower, smoke bombs, and incendiary rounds, he is sure to turn the battlefield into an inferno. In addition to that, because of his own personal experience, he is resistant to most explosions and impacts.

Those are all the revealed Guns for Hire so far. It is uncertain if there are still a few that Ubisoft is keeping a secret, but these seven already seem unique and interesting enough to last players the whole game.

"Far Cry 5" is scheduled to release on March 27 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.