'Far Cry 5' Update: New Trailers Preview Arcade Mode, Season Pass Contents

Ubisoft The Far Cry Arcade is a free feature in "Far Cry 5" that lets creative fans make and design their own game types.

Weeks ahead of the official release of "Far Cry 5," game developer and publisher Ubisoft has unveiled several video teasers to provide sneak peeks of the game's Arcade mode and post-launch downloadable contents.

One of the anticipated features of "Far Cry 5" is its Arcade mode. Luckily, it is going to be free content accessible to anyone who has purchased the base game. Aside from the typical gameplay, what makes the Arcade mode special is its map editor option. This will allow players to endlessly build their own game stages that they can later share with other "Far Cry 5" gamers.

Players also get the liberty to choose among an array of game modes within the Arcade, including single player, co-op and PvP that can accommodate up to 12 players. Notably, this is the first time that Ubisoft is making all these options available in Arcade's game editor feature.

As for the game mechanics, the same rules in the campaign apply in the Arcade mode. This means the uniqueness of the Arcade lies in its highly customized maps that can be made by Ubisoft developers as well as the players.

"Far Cry 5 Arcade" lead designer Clark Davies revealed that there will be more than 9,000 unique objects that players can mix and match in the Arcade editor. To make things more interesting, he also confirmed that many of these objects were derived from previous "Far Cry" game installments and other Ubisoft video game franchises, including "Watch Dogs" and "Assassin's Creed." Davies promised as well that more items would be released in batches through post-launch updates.

In another trailer, Ubisoft provided details on the three post-launch downloadable contents that are part of "Far Cry 5's" Season Pass. First to arrive is "Hours of Darkness" that is set in the Vietnam War. The next DLC, "Lost on Mars," will bring players to outer space where they will be tasked to avert an alien invasion. Lastly, Ubisoft will release the "Dead Living Zombies" DLC.

The Season Pass will reportedly cost $30 and will include all the above-mentioned DLCs plus "Far Cry 3: Classic Edition."

"Far Cry 5" will be released on Tuesday, March 27, for the PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One.