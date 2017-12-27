Far-Left Likened Donald Trump's 'Merry Christmas' Greeting To Hitler's 'Sieg Heil'

REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, New York City.

Critics of Donald Trump have likened the greeting "Merry Christmas" to the Nazi Party's infamous salute "Sieg Heil" after the president's supporters began using the greeting instead of the more politically correct "Happy Holidays." Trump made it his personal quest to revive the greeting in an attempt to turn the tide in what many of his supporters believe to be a "War on Christmas."

Twitter exploded with tweets suggesting that under Trump, the use of "Merry Christmas" has evolved from being a simple greeting to a Nazi salute akin to "Sieg Heil" and "Heil Hitler." Journalist Steve Silberman called the greeting "tacky and divisive" calling the "War on Christmas"phoney.

As I said last week, only Trump could turn "Merry Christmas" into the new "Heil Hitler!" This tacky, divisive, cynically calculated bullshit would make Kim Jong Un blush. https://t.co/DpXFp66WDX pic.twitter.com/zDhjQ720VF — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) December 24, 2017

Throughout his presidency, Trump has promised to roundly and regularly talk about Christmas by name. This was met with enthusiastic approval from his supporters some of whom had creative ways to express their support such as spelling out the holiday greeting of "Merry Christmas" in large letters at stadium rallies.

Loyalists call it a matter of truth, a victory in the War on Christmas. Detractors call it a trope, a gimmicky and fabricated distraction to whip up popular support amongst the president's base. Whatever the case, there's definitely visible change in the way Christmas was celebrated this year.

Sadly, politics is never far away especially with Donald Trump as this recent episode of Twitter outrage shows. It seems ironic though that the president is compared to a Nazi when he recently affirmed Jerusalem as Israel's capital in spite of the United Nations and several Muslim countries, something his predecessors promised but never able to fulfill.

Whether Americans will fully embrace "Merry Christmas" even after Trump's term ends is still to be seen. However, the fact that people are once again using the greeting without fear of being branded a bigot shows that Christmas hasn't lost its true meaning, at least not yet.