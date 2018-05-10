'Fargo' Season 4 Might Not Air Until 2020

Facebook/FargoFX A promotional image for "Fargo"

It seems like "Fargo" fans will have to wait longer before season 4 premieres on FX.

Executive producer Warren Littlefield talked to Entertainment Weekly to reveal their plans for the fourth installment of the crime drama anthology. According to Littlefield, they are planning to start shooting the series in fall 2019. It means that the critically-acclaimed series will not return on air until 2020.

"We have a year, and we have a city [that season 4 takes place in]," Littlefield stated. "The plan would be to go into production and start shooting in the fall of 2019. Noah [Hawley] has a lot on his plate. Noah knows when it is and where it is, and he'll commence writing that after he shoots his feature with Fox Searchlight this summer. So in the fall, he'll begin writing and with Fargo we generally have most of the scripts written before we go into production," the EP added.

The project that series creator Noah Hawley is currently working on is called "Pale Blue Dot," a sci-fi movie starring Natalie Portman. The film was supposed to star Reese Witherspoon, but the actress had to drop the project because of its scheduling conflicts with the second season of "Big Little Lies."

While the official release date of "Fargo" season 4 remains unannounced, Hawley opened up about his plans for the show's upcoming installment in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Hawley, the fourth season of the series will center on an event that happened in the past just like the plot for season 2.

Hawley stated that he now has an idea that's less in his peripheral vision as it is already right in front of him. He added that, right now, he doesn't have a lot of time to concentrate on it, but he assured that it is going to be another period piece.

The crime anthology dealt with different sets of characters in various time periods. The first and third season focused on the events that happened in the modern timeline, while the plot of the second season was set in the late 1970s when season 1 character Lou Solverson, portrayed by Keith Carradine, was seen during his younger years, as played by Patrick Wilson.

However, Hawley refused to reveal his planned timeframe for the show's fourth installment. He also kept mum about the number of episodes that they will feature next season. Although, he revealed that he will continue unearthing more stories based on the history of the Midwest region.

"On some level, there's a good joke in the idea that the more things change, the more they stay the same. I don't know if there's 10 episodes in that or not! But if you look at the history of the region and the waves of migration and people coming in, and the things people do for money ... there's something interesting to making a period version of it," the series creator also stated.

Other details about the fourth season of "Fargo" remain under wraps, including the members of the casting roster for the show's next installment.