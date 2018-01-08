'Fargo' Season 4 News: FX Drama Will Possibly Return in 2019, Says Network Boss

(Photo: Facebook/FargoFX) Featured is a promotional image for "Fargo."

Fans have not seen the last of "Fargo."

FX is planning to continue the series with a fourth season in 2019, according to reports. Series creator Noah Hawley now has a new idea for the anthology crime drama. While there will be more episodes in the future, it's going to be a while before the next installment arrives due to Hawley's hectic schedule.

"It's not gone," FX chairman John Landgraf told reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour on Friday. "Noah Hawley, who has become quite a busy bee ... has told us that he has an idea that excited me enormously for a fourth cycle of 'Fargo' and the plan is to have that ready in 2019."

He added, "The anticipation is there will be another cycle of 'Fargo' in 2019."

The third season of "Fargo" made its debut in April 2017. Cast members included Ewan McGregor as twin brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy, alongside Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and David Thewlis.

The series, which was met with mostly positive reviews from critics and fans, went on to earn 16 Emmy Awards nominations. It eventually won the Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special award.



As Variety points out, there is nothing unusual with long breaks in between seasons of the FX program. Season 1 was released in April 2014, while season 2 aired in October 2015. If the new season will not come out until 2019, it would be the longest break between the show's installments yet.

This summer, Hawley will be working on "Pale Blue Dot" as a director. He will then come back for season 3 of "Legion" later this year. He will also be working on other feature projects for 2018, including the "Doctor Doom" movie at Fox.

FX has yet to announce a definitive release date for "Fargo" season 4.