Farrah Abraham Hints at 'Teen Mom OG' Exit, Plays Mrs. Santa Claus in Vegas Strip Club

(Photo: Facebook/TeenMom) Featured in the image is "Teen Mom OG" star Farrah Abraham.

Farrah Abraham recently kicked off the holiday season at a strip club.

The reality star attended a holiday party held at Crazy Horse III in Las Vegas on Thursday, TMZ reports. Abraham arrived at the event in a revealing Mrs. Santa Claus costume. Unlike the other women in the club, Abraham did not strip because she served as the host for the celebration. She also showed off her fully stuffed Christmas stocking.

Abraham has dealt with a lot of controversies this year but she is now excited to welcome 2018. The "Teen Mom OG" star recently spoke with Us Weekly and she hinted at the possibility of her leaving the MTV series.

"Right now I know I am making the right choices and I am here to finish up the filming of the season and I feel I have done the best I can do in good faith and not lose my work ethic," she shared. "So it is truly a sad case and a shame they have chosen to fire me and [they only care about] story line and that is really sad for the show."

In October, Abraham had an issue with Viacom after she participated in "adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private." The plot thickened when a teaser for "Teen Mom OG" in November showed the 26-year-old speaking to a male crew member. In the footage, the crew member told Abraham they could not film her anymore if she keeps on working on adult films.

MTV has yet to comment on the matter, but Abraham clarified that she was not fired from the show. Although her future on the network remains unclear, she revealed her plans of appearing in "a lot of shows" in "bigger nextworks" next year.