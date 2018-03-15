Farrah Abraham Officially Departs From 'Teen Mom' Franchise and MTV

Facebook/TeenMom Featured in the image is "Teen Mom OG" star Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham has officially quit from "Teen Mom OG" and the rest of MTV.

During the latest episode of "Teen Mom OG," things finally escalated between Farrah Abraham and MTV as the former had officially decided to leave the show.

"Honestly, webcams or adult entertainment or healthy sex lives or safe sex or all these things. All that stuff is more beneficial and I will always continue to do that if it's my own show, not on MTV anymore," she explains to executive producer Morgan J. Freeman during a phone call. "There are so many paths for me in my life. Hell, I'm only 26," she added.

After Morgan told her he had only wanted to see the reality star doing what she thinks is best for her and her career, Abraham finally concluded the phone call with "Well then I will just have my lawyer contact you guys and I wish you guys all the best. Thank you, have a great night."

While the phone exchange may have been a bit too calm and collected, the same cannot be said when Morgan and another producer drove earlier on to Abraham's home to confront her about her recent behavior and treatment towards the show's production staff. Aside from bringing up Abraham's mistreatment of the producers, Morgan also revealed the show's concerns regarding the adult-themed webcam show she had been intending to do.

Furthermore, Morgan told her that out of all the nine moms on the show, she is the only problem, to which the latter responded by saying she was just being herself.

But it is with their discussion regarding Farrah Abraham's pursuit of an adult film career that made her extremely angry prompting the Morgan and the crew to depart from her home.

So far, MTV has yet to make a statement regarding Abraham's departure from the show and her rumored replacement, former "Teen Mom 3" star Mackenzie McKee.