REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Eudoxie Mbouguiengue and Ludacris.

Ludacris has spoken up about the drama surrounding the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

It can be recalled that cast member Tyrese Gibson went on an Instagram rant when it was revealed that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, along with Jason Statham, received a "Fast and Furious" spin-off of their own. Gibson felt that, by accepting the deal, Johnson "really broke up the 'Fast' family" and pushed the "Fast 9" release date to 2020.

In the same post, Gibson also stated that he and Ludacris were offered a spin-off of their own, but they had turned it down, urging that Johnson should have done the same. Now, Ludacris is clearing everything up.

While speaking with "The Breakfast Club," Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Bridges, was asked whether there was any truth to the rumor that he and Gibson were offered a spin-off.

"Man, that is such a great question," the multi-Grammy Award winner said, "and the answer to that question is absolutely not."

Ludacris also voiced his opinion regarding Gibson's social media rants, targeting Johnson for apparently destroying the "Fast" family by agreeing to do the spin-off with Statham.

"As a friend that's concerned, I did everything in my power to try to tell him that I felt like how he was handling things was done in the wrong way," he said. "I felt like his anger, I felt like his frustration was misguided."

Gibson even threatened to exit the "Fast and Furious" franchise over the issue concerning Johnson. He revealed that should Johnson, who plays Hobbs, return to the film series, then he will hang up his coat and hat for good. The Roman Pearce actor contended that Johnson's spin-off with Statham, which is scheduled for a 2019 premiere, delayed "Fast 9" to the following year.

The Hobbs spin-off will hit U.S. cinemas on July 26, 2019, while "Fast 9" will premiere on April 10, 2020.