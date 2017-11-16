'Fast and Furious' Spin-Off News: When Will the Film Be Released?

Facebook/FastandFurious Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will star on the "Fast and Furious" spin-off as agent Luke Hobbs.

When will the "Fast and Furious" spin-off be released? It definitely won't be next year.

It's no secret to fans of the ever so popular franchise that there will be a "Fast and Furious" spin-off, but now that the next chapter to the main film series has been moved to a 2020 release, many are wondering if the spin-off film starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be released earlier. And now, it has been confirmed that the spin-off will be released earlier than "Fast 9" however, fans would still have to wait for quite a while.

According to Deadline, the "Fast and Furious" spin-off will be released on July 26, 2019 and will give focus on characters played by Johnson and Jason Statham.

There are many rumors surrounding the movement of the release of "Fast 9" with many being led to believe that it's because the studio and producers want to give more focus on the spin-off film. However, there is also a rumor going around saying the movement was done in order to accommodate director Justin Lin's schedule as he is set on returning to direct the next chapter of the "Fast and Furious" franchise.

The spin-off will be written by Chris Morgan featuring the characters of Luke Hobbs, a Diplomatic Security Service agent played by Johnson and the assassin Deckard Shaw, played by Statham. This is not the first time that these characters, and their respective actors, appeared on the franchise.

Johnson already played Hobbs in four of the franchise's eight films while Statham's Shaw has appeared in the last two films as an antagonist before being redeemed.

The "Fast and Furious" spin-off recently made the headlines after film franchise star Tyrese Gibson started a feud with Johnson over the movement of the upcoming "Fast 9" and the early release of Johnson's film.

Gibson had a custody battle at the time, and he had experienced some financial troubles. The movement of "Fast 9" will hurt his finances greatly. Apparently, Gibson has made Johnson aware of his financial woes and asked him not to pursue the spin-off film but the latter's reluctance had hurt the actor.

Early this month, however, it has been reported that the two have finally ended their feud.