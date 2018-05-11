'Fast & Furious' Spinoff Movie Release Delayed by One Week

Facebook/FastandFurious Dwayne Johnson in a promo image for 'Fast & Furious 7'

Universal Pictures revealed that the release date of the "Fast & Furious" spinoff film has been pushed back for a week.

Deadline revealed that the film that will center mainly on Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and fatal assassin Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) will now be released Aug. 2, 2019 instead of its initial schedule on July 26.

This means that the spinoff film from the billion-dollar movie franchise will compete with Fox's "The New Mutants" in the box office.

Details about the film has been scarce since it was first confirmed in April 2017. The film will be helmed by "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch, and the production will begin in September this year.

At the moment, there are no confirmed reports about the possibility of seeing some of the original characters of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, but there is a chance that Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto will not appear in the new movie since he and Johnson reportedly had a falling out.

Johnson talked about his controversial feud with Diesel in the cover story of Rolling Stone in April, saying that they have a lot of differences because of their passion for their work.

"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," Johnson said in the interview. "And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating," he added.

He said that it took him a while before he realized what went wrong in their friendship, but he claimed that he was thankful to finally understand their differences. He also said that he will be fine whether he gets another chance to work with him again or not.

He also confirmed in the interview that he and Diesel's scenes were shot separately during that time.

Fans caught up with the rumored conflict on the set of "The Fate of the Furious" when he posted a now deleted photo on Instagram where he criticized some unnamed male co-stars for being unprofessional.

He also posted a video clip taken during his final week on the set of the movie, with the caption that confirmed the conflict within the production.

"Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs. To me, conflict can be a good thing, when its followed by great resolution. I was raised on healthy conflict and welcome it. And like any family, we get better from it. At the end of the day me and #F8 co-stars all agree on the most important thing: Delivering an incredible movie to the world," the semi-retired pro wrestler-turned-actor wrote in the caption.

Aside from Diesel, Johnson was also blamed by their other co-star Tyrese Gibson for the delay of the production of "Fast & Furious 9" because of the production of the spinoff movie.

Other details about the upcoming spinoff film are still unreleased, but the script of the movie will be written reportedly by Chris Morgan who had been onboard the franchise since 2006's "Tokyo Drift" and wrote the scripts of the other films since then.