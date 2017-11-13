'Fast & Furious' Star Tyrese Gibson Apologizes for Public Meltdown, Blames It on His Meds

Tyrese Gibson took to social media to post a video apology to his wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, as well as his fans for this recent public behavior. The "Fast & Furious" series star broke down in a Facebook video on Nov. 1, shortly after a setback in his fight to keep custody of his daughter.

In his Instagram post on Saturday, Nov. 11, Gibson laid the blame on his prescription drugs for his recent lack of discretion. The actor was crying in pleading in his earlier video upload, begging his ex-wife to let him keep on seeing his 10-year-old daughter Shayla after he lost a custody hearing.

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Cast member Tyrese Gibson poses at the premiere of "Furious 7" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

"Don't take my baby please, don't take my baby," the visibly imbalanced actor pleaded. "This is all I got, this is all I got, this is all I got. Don't take my baby, OK?" he implored, as quoted by The Wrap.

In his new update, Gibson was more in control as he explained what went on almost two weeks ago. "Contrary to false reports and narrative ! don't have a mental illness," he started to explain in his caption to his Instagram video post.

"It was meds that was suggested to deal with the trauma of losing my daughter this way," Gibson claimed, adding that he has consulted several therapists and psychiatrists, with one of them recommending a prescription that he did not specify.

"This particular drug that was suggested although maybe helpful to others had an adverse effect on me and this is the reason I had a complete meltdown online," the actor explained, before assuring fans that he is on the way to full recovery.

The allegations of physical abuse that her ex-wife made against Gibson was dropped earlier last week, according to The Blast. He was also given temporary custody of his daughter while the case moves forward.