'Fate/Apocrypha' Episode 20 Spoilers: Final Battle Begins After Second Recap Episode

Fate/Apocrypha Official Site Key visual art for the second half of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Fate/Apocrypha," based on the light novel written by Yūichirō Higashide and illustrated by Ototsugu Konoe.

Before what could possibly be the final battle dawns, another recap episode is coming on the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Fate/Apocrypha."

As announced on the series' official Twitter account earlier this month, a recap episode is coming after episode 19, which will feature voice actors Tetsu Inada and Rumi Okubo as narrators. The two of them provide the voices of the characters Shakespeare, also known as the Caster of Red, and Astolf, also known as the Rider of Black, respectively.

The upcoming recap episode will be highlighting the events leading up to the upcoming big battle against the forces of the Ruler, Jeanne d'Arc, and the leader of the Red Faction, Shirou Kotomine, whose real name has since been revealed to be Amakusa Shirō Tokisada.

Preparations for the upcoming final battle are underway. But while the determination to win over the other faction runs high, the Homunculus, Sieg, begins to doubt the worthiness of his mission to save mankind after barely surviving the dark world that the late Jack the Ripper has previously entrapped them in.

Is it really worth it to fight and lay his life in order to save the humans? Has Jeanne's talk about unconditionally loving humans convinced Sieg to keep fighting for them anyway? Or did her subsequent explanation about how good or evil depended on which side he has chosen to take make the still confused Homunculus doubt his own mission even more?

It seems that everyone has their own secrets to hide, as well as their own personal motivations for participating in the upcoming war. And with Sieg's disposition currently standing on shaky grounds, could another shift in loyalties be imminent?

"Fate/Apocrypha" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gumma TV and Togi TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 3:30 a.m. on MBS and streams in selected regions outside Japan via Netflix.