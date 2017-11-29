'Fate/Apocrypha' Episode 21 Spoilers: What Fate Awaits Mankind as the Third Magic Activates?

Fate/Apocrypha Official Site Key visual art for the second half of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Fate/Apocrypha," based on the light novel written by Yūichirō Higashide and illustrated by Ototsugu Konoe.

The final battle has finally begun and everybody's giving it their all in the upcoming final few episodes of the Japanese action-fantasy series, "Fate/Apocrypha." Which side will eventually defeat the other, and what will this mean for the fate of mankind?

Unsurprisingly, Shirou, the current head of the Red Faction, is as determined as ever to bring his plan of saving the world to fruition with the help of the Grail. His allies are also just as determined to see him through it and fight off whoever or whatever comes in the way of its success.

On the flipside, however, Jeanne d'Arc, the current Ruler of the Great Holy Grail War, which has already gone way out of its set boundaries, is also all set to bring her best foot forward and do whatever she can to take Shirou down, with help from her allies in the Black Faction.

The Great Holy Grail War began with two clear factions, each having within it a set of Masters and Servants with their own self-centered wishes to redeem, should they win the War. However, things have already gone quite awry with loyalties and authority shifting and a Homunculus possessing the heart of a fallen warrior joining the fray, who is also living on borrowed time.

There is also the mysterious freelance necromancer, Kairi Sisigou, who may still have his own personal wish to fulfill and may just as well surprise everyone by launching his own personal plans to snatch the Grail from under everyone's nose.

What is to become of this complicated battle? Will the Red Faction be able to stop Shirou from his plans of saving the world? Then again, if his ultimate goal is not the annihilation of humanity, nor the selection of only a few to save, how bad could this salvation plan be?

And could Chiron's belief that Shirou is only setting himself up to fail, and thus cause more harm than good, be true? Or has Shirou found a way to make it right that none of his predecessors have achieved before? What is the Third Magic that Shirou has just activated and what will materializing the soul do for mankind?

"Fate/Apocrypha" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gumma TV and Togi TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 3:30 a.m. on MBS and streams in selected regions outside Japan via Netflix.