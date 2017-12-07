'Fate/Apocrypha' Episode 22 Spoilers: More Casualties to Come as Great Holy Grail War Continues

Fate/Apocrypha Official Site Key visual art for the second half of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Fate/Apocrypha," based on the light novel written by Yūichirō Higashide and illustrated by Ototsugu Konoe.

Will an apprentice fulfill his master's dying request on the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Fate/Apocrypha"?

The previous episode saw warriors from two rival factions face each other off in a bid to stop the other from their sworn goal. The Archer of Red, Atalanta, took on the Ruler, Jeanne d'Arc, and may have just ended up shedding her heroic side for the sake of defeating her perceived enemy.

What happens now that Atalanta seems to have gained power from what looks to be a forbidden source that could either make or break her ongoing battle with Ruler? Will Ruler be able to match Atalanta's newfound strength and beastly form, or will the Archer of Red's own desire for power be her ultimate downfall?

On the other hand, master-apprentice pair, Chiron, a.k.a. the Archer of Black, and Achilles, a.k.a. the Rider of Red, took their fight in an altered reality where they could only rely on their own strength to gain the upper hand. And although Achilles won the fistfight, in the end, a trap set by his master, which has remained unnoticed until the final moments of the Archer's life, may have just cost the Rider of Red his own life.

Could Achilles be the next to go, now that his master has negated his immortality? And knowing this, will he really be entrusting one of his Noble Phantasms to Astolfo, a.k.a. the Rider of Black, as a fulfillment for his master's dying wish? Or could he instead be thinking of dealing Astolfo a deadly final blow?

Moreover, the Saber of Red, Mordred, and her master, Kairi Sisigou, have decided to join the fray, but are still determined to carve their own path towards their own personal goal. How will their presence in the ongoing war shake things up for the two warring factions?

And what has happened to Shiro and his encounter with the Heaven's Feel? Could he really be coming close to fulfilling his wish of salvation for the world, or is the Grail about to deal him an answer he has not expected?

"Fate/Apocrypha" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gumma TV and Togi TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 3:30 a.m. on MBS and streams in selected regions outside Japan via Netflix.