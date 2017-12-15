Fate/Apocrypha Official Site Key visual art for the second half of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Fate/Apocrypha," based on the light novel written by Yūichirō Higashide and illustrated by Ototsugu Konoe.

Shakespeare, a.k.a. the Caster of Red, has mostly been lurking in the background for the most part of the series, but it seems that he will finally be unleashing his true strength on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Fate/Apocrypha."

As the war continues and the number of casualties keeps rising, Shakespeare may be in a perfect position to play a key role in their rival faction's defeat. After Achilles took Atalanta on with the aim to save his colleague from the dark path that she was about to embark on, Jeanne went in search of Shiro.

However, the Ruler may well be running to her death after it was revealed by a dying Karna that Shakespeare has laid out a trap for her and that facing her would be the worst thing that Jeanne could ever do.

But what is it that Shakespeare has in store for Jeanne? What's the worst that a Caster could possibly do in order to protect Shiro's cause?

Sieg is on his way to try and save Jeanne, but will he even manage to make it on time? Moreover, could he even take on Caster with what little power and strength he has left? And with Astolfo running after him, could another servant be heading to his impending end in service of his Master?

The servants are getting annihilated one by one, but even with only a handful of them left now, it has ironically become even harder to figure out which side will win in the end.

Can Jeanne and Sieg possibly take on Shakespeare? If so, will it even be enough to stop Shiro?

"Fate/Apocrypha" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gumma TV and Togi TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 3:30 a.m. on MBS and streams in selected regions outside Japan via Netflix.