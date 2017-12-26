Fate/Apocrypha Official Site Key visual art for the second half of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Fate/Apocrypha," based on the light novel written by Yūichirō Higashide and illustrated by Ototsugu Konoe.

The Great Holy Grail War may have just ended, but the aftermath may prove to be just as much of a challenge for the survivors as the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Fate/Apocrypha" nears its end.

The previous episode finally brought Shiro back from his encounter with the Grail. And as it turned out, his plan of materializing humanity's souls was so that they could exist free of their physical bodies, and thus also free from the conflicts born out of their mundane emotions. For Shiro, this was the best way humanity could achieve salvation.

On the other hand, Sieg and Jeanne share the belief that humans were not inherently evil and that Shiro's idea of salvation would only be robbing them of their ability to make choices, incite change, and ultimately discover their potentials.

In the subsequent battle that ensued, two more lives were lost: that of Gilles and Jeanne. And by the end of the penultimate episode, it seemed like Sieg may have also just lost his life.

Where would all these turns of events lead the narrative in the upcoming finale? What did Jeanne mean when she told Sieg that they would be meeting each other again?

What has Sieg's sacrifice achieved and how will this help the others, as well as the rest of humanity, move forward from this moment? Has Sieg really defeated Shiro, or is there yet another intense battle awaiting the surviving servants in the upcoming 25th and final episode of the series?

The Great Holy Grail War was originally fought between two warring factions, clearly divided into Red and Black. Everyone was aiming for victory and that promise of having their deepest wishes be granted. But when Shiro revealed his true plan and turned things around, boundaries were shattered and friends and enemies were forced to unite for a common cause.

In the end, who will emerge as the victor of the Holy Grail War? Then again, will it even still matter at this point?

"Fate/Apocrypha" airs on Saturdays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, BS 11, Gumma TV and Togi TV. It also airs on Tuesdays late night at 3:30 a.m. on MBS and streams in selected regions outside Japan via Netflix.