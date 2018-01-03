'Fate/Extella Link' News, Release Date: Game Launching in June in Japan; Playable Characters Named

(Photo: Marvelous) The characters from the original "Fate/Extella."

Fans will not have to wait that long to get their hands on "Fate/Extella Link."

Marvelous has announced on Twitter that the latest entry in the action video game franchise will be released in Japan on June 7, even releasing a teaser showing off a bit of the fast-paced action. The game will be available for preorder as early as this Friday, Jan. 5.

Some of the playable characters to expect in "Fate/Extella Link" are Francis Drake (voiced by Urara Takano) from the original game, Astolfo (Rumi Ookubo) from "Fate/Apocrypha," and Scathach (Mamiko Noto) from "Fate/Grand Order" as well as staples Nero Claudius (Sakura Tange) and Tamamo no Mae (Chiwa Saitou).

More servants are expected to join the fray and fans can expect new information about this in the coming weeks. It has been revealed way back in August that 16 servants from the original game, pictured above, will all be part of the action in the upcoming installment.

A new character by the name Charlemagne will be introduced in "Fate/Extella Link" and was also shown in action in the new clip. The new face is of the Saber class. His official description on the game's website reads:

Charlemagne is described as a carefree youth who curtly says things like "I'm not that suited to be a king." He has standards for actions and aesthetics that are "cool or not" or "lame or not." This may be a disadvantage to himself, or even disadvantage to the Master at times ...

"Fate/Extella Link" promises "high speed servant action" as well as new missions and scenarios to explore that players can enjoy in enhanced graphics and visuals.

The most recent installment from the franchise is "Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star," which was released in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita last November 2016. It was January the following year that the game found its way to the west. A Nintendo Switch version came out late July.

It is unknown at the moment if gamers outside Japan will have to wait three months as well before they get "Fate/Extella Link" should it get a western launch.