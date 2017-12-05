'Fate/EXTRA Last Encore' Air Date, Latest News: New 'Fate' Series Joins 2018 Winter Anime Line-up

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore Official Site Key visual for the upcoming Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Fate/EXTRA Last Encore,” premiering in 2018.

An anime adaptation of the Japanese role-playing game by TYPE-MOON, "Fate/EXTRA Last Encore," is coming in 2018.

Shaft is animating the upcoming series which will be directed by Miyamoto Yukihiro, with Shinbo Akiyuki serving as general director. Nasu Kinoko is in charge of series composition with Takiyama Masaki working on character design, and Kosaki Satoru taking care of music composition.

The cast list includes Atsushi Abe, who will be doing the voice of Hakuno Kishinami; Sakura Tange, who will be the voice of Saber; Kousuke Toriumi for Archer, Urara Takano for Rider, and Ai Nonaka for Caster.

The series tells the story of Hakuno, who one day wakes up in a strange virtual world with no memory of his past. And while in this state, he is forced to fight in a war he barely understands both for his own survival as well as for the opportunity to have one of his deepest wishes granted.

YouTube/Aniplex

He will be accompanied by a mysterious Servant, who will be guiding and assisting him as he faces both friends and enemies in a no-holds-barred battle to gain possession of the enigmatic Holy Grail, which may be the only key to unlocking the mysteries of his own forgotten identity.

Latest reports about the series have also revealed the official performers for the upcoming series' opening and ending theme songs.

Veteran artist, Takanori Nishikawa, a.k.a. T.M. Revolution, will be performing the yet-to-be-titled opening theme, while Sayuri, a.k.a. Sanketsu Shoujo Sayuri (Hypoxia Girl Sayuri), is all set to sing the ending theme titled, "Tsuki no Hanataba (Moon and Bouquet). "

The opening single has been scheduled for release next year on March 7 under Epic Records Japan and will carry Nishikawa's own name for the first time. On the other hand, the ending theme will also be released next year on Feb. 28 in three versions: first-press limited edition, limited edition, and regular edition. Each version will come with different B-side songs.

"Fate/EXTRA Last Encore" premieres next year on Saturday, Jan. 27, at midnight JST on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV and BS 11. It will also air on MBS beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 30, late night at 3:30 a.m. JST.